Osun traditional rulers dispel alleged conflict on State’s secretariat status 

The traditional rulers in Osogbo, Osun State said there is no conflict or controversy over the status, the location and naming of the state government Secretariat.

The clarification is contained in a press release signed by His Royal Highness, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Ataoja of Osogbo land, His Royal Highness, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, The Timi of Edeland.

“As royal fathers of Osogboland and Edeland, we affirm there is no conflict or controversy over the status, the location and naming of the state government Secretariat.

“We want to reassure our people that the status quo remains as the State Government has not acted in anyway to deny any community of their rights and privileges. We blame political forces for attempting to politicise the issue to forment trouble and destabilize the state.

“We call on our people at home and abroad to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence across their communities. As royal fathers, we are convinced the Administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke has genuine intention to deepen inter-community peace and partnership for development of our dear state” the statement said