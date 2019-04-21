No fewer than 2,000 food vendors would be recruited by the Osun State Government to enhance the State Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme known as O’MEALS.

Kehinde Olaniyan, the State Programme Officer of the scheme, disclosed this during an interaction with applicants on Sunday at the O’MEALs Secretariat Complex in Osogbo.

Olaniyan, who lauded the efforts of the present administration for sustaining the feeding programme, said the employment opportunity would empower the women.

She said the vendors would join others in the preparation of meals for the public school pupils across the state.

Olaniyan described the huge success recorded since the establishment of the scheme as unprecedented paticularly in alleviating poverty in the society.

She said that the scheme had helped to banish the scourge of unemployment and poverty among women.

She said: “Governor Oyetola has approved the recruitment of another set of food vendors (caterers) who will be preparing nutritious meals for our pupils in every school day across the state.

“As we all know, this scheme is aimed to banish poverty, unemployment, hunger and increase primary school enrolment and as well encourage local and state-wide economic growth.

“The recruitment exercise was conceived to empower unemployed women in the state and as well help to eradicate poverty and hunger.

“This initiative will help to complement the efforts already put in place as the new vendors will be trained and exposed to skills that can avail them the opportunities of being self-independent and self-reliant.

“We are planning to recruit 2,000 fresh set of caterers while some of the old ones will be relieved.

“So, we are going to synergise the new beneficiaries with some of the old ones who have been found worthy in the course of discharging their duties.”

She said the criteria for the recruitment includes Senior School Certificate Examination, Birth Certificate, Certificate in Catering Service, Local Government Certificate, Health Certificate among others.

She added that people between the ages of 18 years and 40 years would be considered for the job.