The Osun State Government has commenced the reconstruction of the Atakumosa market in Ilesa, which was destroyed by fire recently as Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised that the project would be completed within two months.

While presenting checks to the beneficiaries, including the traders at Atakumosa Market, Governor Oyetola explained: “State government raised N100 million and that the World Bank through the Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project contributed N100 million to rebuild the market.”

The market men and women whose shops and stores were destroyed by fire that ravaged the the market, said they were displaced and that the incident blocked their means of livelihood.

The General Manager of Osun-CSDP, Aderonke Funmi Abokede, said the support to the state by CSDP was to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable residents make life better for the poor.

Abokede said when the market is completed, the market men and women would be able to trade and make money and thereby generate wealth and curb poverty in the state.

Speaking further, the Governor said 400 shops and stores that will meet modern standard with toilets and boreholes would be built and completed in the first phase of the project.

Oyetola expressed gratitude to CSDP through Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa and Abokede for making the fund available.

Dignitaries in the state, including the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Charles ‘Diji Akinola; and Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade, were at the event.