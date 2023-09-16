Osun to rebrand Osun United FC, establish sports commission

The Osun State Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Sports, Kola Adewusi, has said the state government would rebrand and restructure the two state-owned football clubs: Osun United FC and Osun Babes FC.

Adewusi made this known on Friday during his first meeting with sports journalists as the Commissioner for Sports.

He spoke at the Governor’s Executive Council Chambers in Abere, Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the move was part of the government’s effort at revitalising the sports industry in the state.

He said: “The government is working on the restructuring and rebranding of the two state-owned football clubs: the Osun United FC and the Osun Babes FC.

“The new management of the clubs will soon be inaugurated to replace the Interim management.

“Now that our darling club (Osun United) has gotten promoted to the Nigeria National League (NNL), it behoves the government to support the team to get promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the end of the season.”

Adewusi said the state government would also establish the Osun State Sports Commission, which would be entrusted with strengthening governance, transparency, control and management of sports in the state.

The Deputy Governor said in addition to setting up a sports commission, Osun State Sports Trust Fund would be launched.

He said the aim of the trust fund was to encourage multinational companies, private organisations and philanthropic individuals to partner with the state in providing vital resources to further develop the state sports industry.

Adewusi said there would be a comprehensive upgrade of sports facilities across the state.

He said the upgrade would extend to sports facilities in zones such as Iwo, Ilesha, Ile-Ife, Osogbo, Ilesa Orangun, Ede and Ejigbo to ensure athletes have access to top-notch facilities.

The Deputy Governor said intercollegiate games and the Principal’s Cup would be re-introduced through a PPP arrangement for students and the youth.

He said that each of the 30 local government areas in Osun State would adopt and sponsor a specific sport or game within their domains.