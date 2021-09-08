Osun to host 200 LGs, 100,000 visitors at South West LG Trade Fair

Osun State government on Tuesday said no fewer than 200 local governments are expected in the state for the maiden edition of the South West Local Governments Trade Fair.

Mr. Olabode Olaonipekun, Osun Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, made this known during the unveiling of the Trade Fair Prospectus in Osogbo, adding that the event would hold in Osogbo, from November 16 to November 28.

He said no fewer than 200 exhibitions and 100,000 visitors were also projected to be part of the trade fair, pointing out that the event would be mainly for showcasing agricultural and mineral resources.

“All the local governments in the South-West will be involved in the trade fair, where they will be able to showcase their mineral and agricultural resources.

“The trade fair will attract investors from all over the world where the produce from the South-West states will be displayed,” he said.

He said the gains of the South-West Economic and Investment Summit held in 2019 needed to be consolidated and that the trade fair would attract investors, industrialists and producers.

This, he said, would boost the economy of the South-Western states.

In his remark, Osun Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Dayo Adewole, said the trade fair would give a platform for farmers to showcase their agricultural produce.

Adewole stated that the trade fair would be of great benefit to the people of the state, adding that it was not only meant for the state government or ministry of Commerce but for the growth and development of businesses in the state.

Mr Bisi Makanjuola, the President of Osun Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (OSUCCIMA), said it has become imperative for the state to organise a trade fair to re-awaken and stimulate business activities in the state and the geo-political zone.

Makanjuola said the chambers of commerce would be collaborating with Osun government for the success of the trade fair

He said the event was aimed at bringing to the fore the value chain needed to be identified and developed.

Mr Owoyemi Olalekan, the Management Consultant of the Trade Fair, said in his address that the event was also expected to attract more than one million online shoppers.

Olalekan said the trade fair themed “Stimulating Value Addition Through Digital Economy for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development” would serve as a veritable platform for businesses, investors and decision makers.

He said they would be able to connect, network and hold business meetings for the socio-economic development of the state and the region.

He said the trade fair, tagged ‘Aje Lawa’, would hold at the Aje International Market in Osogbo, with six days for exhibition of agriculture and mineral resources and 13 days for general business-to-business deals.