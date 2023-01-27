Osun: Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says victory is triumph of perseverance 

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent hearty congratulations and a goodwill message to the immediate-past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal.

The 3-man election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume Friday in Osogbo ruled that Oyetola is the duly elected governor of the state and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return to Oyetola while declaring the result that produced Ademola Adeleke as Governor as null and void.

In a congratulatory message to Oyetola, Asiwaju Tinubu said the victory of Oyetola was deserving, describing it a “triumph of courage and perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun State under the leadership of Oyetola.”

Asíwájú Tinubu said in the statement signed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman: “I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much deserved victory at the Election Tribunal today. It is the victory of light over darkness. A triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

“The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership. But today, the Tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party.

“I am confident that the good work you championed that was momentarily paused will soon resume and Osun people will be happy again.

And together we can renew their hope of a shared prosperity.”