Osun threatens to dethrone monarchs over communal clashes

The Osun State Government has warned traditional rulers in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities of stern consequences, including dethronement, should communal clashes persist in their domains.

Governor Ademola Adeleke issued the warning on Monday following reports of renewed tensions in the conflict-prone areas.

A statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, cautioned against any attempt to exploit the recent relaxation of the curfew for renewed violence, stressing that the state government would not hesitate to take decisive action against erring royal fathers and other actors involved in the crisis.

“In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun towns.

“The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place,” Adeleke stated.

The governor emphasised that security operatives were accelerating their investigation of key figures suspected of fueling the conflict.

He also reiterated that the peace agreements signed by community leaders must be upheld, warning that any breach would have serious repercussions.

“The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they signed is not a joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law,” he added.

Adeleke clarified that the recent adjustment of the curfew was done on humanitarian grounds, noting that many innocent people were suffering due to the actions of a few individuals instigating violence.

However, he warned that any further unrest would lead to the full reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas.

“Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew,” the governor declared.

Adeleke further warned that any traditional ruler under whose domain fresh violence erupts would face removal from office.

He urged the royal fathers to call their subjects to order, stressing that the government would not hesitate to wield the “big stick” if peace was not maintained.

“Additionally, I will remove from office any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough,” Adeleke stated.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring lasting peace and warned against any form of lawlessness.

Residents were urged to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities that could jeopardize peace in the affected communities.

