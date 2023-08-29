Osun State receives N2b FG palliative, distributes grains

The Osun State Government says it has received N2 billion out of the N5 billion Federal Government palliative to the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information, in Osogbo.

Alimi said the template and modalities of payment would be made by the Palliative Committee at their next meeting.

The Commissioner, however, said that the state government, through its palliative committee, in partnership with the Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration, would begin the distribution of the subsidised rice palliative on Tuesday.

He said that the mode of sharing had been finalised by the committee, adding that beneficiaries will begin to receive the rice palliatives according to the timetable prepared to capture everyone.

Alimi said: “The total number of the subsidised rice palliatives that will be distributed is 5,700.

“3,000 of 50kg bags of rice from the first batch of palliatives, and 2,700 of 50kg bags of rice from the 14,000 second batch.”

READ ALSO:

N180b palliative to states: How not to solve a problem: https://t.co/a3X2C1A4Xl

The Commissioner said that the state was still expecting 11,300 bags of 50kg rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize from the Federal Government.

He added: “As the distribution and collection of the rice palliatives begins, we urge our people to be orderly.

“And as government, we assure everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state.”