Osun State Police Command gets new spokesperson

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abiodun Zechariah, has been posted to the Osun State Police Command as its new spokesperson, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.
The new spokesperson will replace Superintendent of Police Adeoye Adeola, who has been transferred to the Ondo State Command.
A statement by the outgoing spokesperson in Osogbo on Wednesday stated that the new Police Public Relations Officer obtained a B.Sc in Mathematics from the Nigeria Police Academy.
The statement added: “He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 2018 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a member of the regular course 1, POLAC.
“DSP Abiodun was a Unit Commander, four PMF Ibadan, before he was posted to Osun Command.”