Osun State Muslim Community gets new executives 

The immediate past President of the Osun state Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Adeleke Olawuyi, has been reappointed and returned for a second term of another four years from 2023 to 2027.

The decision to return Olawuyi who served from 2019 to 2023 for another term of four years was taken on Sunday.

The OSMC Shura Committee led by Ash-Sheikh Abdulteef Abdul Azeez Olayinka Aniyan on October 15, 2023, equivalent of Rabiul Awwal 30, 1445 AH, dissolved the past executive and issued letters of appointments to the new executive members, while Imam Musa Raji performed the inauguration of the new executives.

Alhaji Imaam Sadiq Bolarinde Bello, Alhaji Abolusodun Abibullahi and Alhaji AbdulLateef Olalekan Olayanju were appointed as First, Second and Third Vice-Chairmen, while Alhaji Abdul Ganiyy Kolawole Akeredolu was appointed as Secretary General with Adelakun Nureni as Assistant Secretary.

The Shura appointed Alhaj Arogunmosa Yaqub as Financial Secretary and Oyedele Sarafadeen Kolawole as Assistant Financial Secretary, with Alhaja Ramat Arike Omisoore as Treasurer and Asifa AbdulHameed as Auditor.

Hameed Oyegbade was appointed as the Public Relations Officer 1, with Alhaj Tadese Alani Ismail as PRO 2.

Oluyeye Waliyullahi Akinsunbo was appointed as Legal Adviser, while Alhaji Kayode Sulaiman was appointed as Welfare Officer.

Alhaja Sidikat Iyabo Bello was appointed as the representative of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, Ustadh Arikewuyo Jeleel was appointed as the representative of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria and Mallam Gbadamosi Mukaila emerged as the representative of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations.

The immediate past Secretary General, Alhaji Hashim Olapade, was appointed as ex-officio.

In his address, the OSMC president expressed gratitude to all Muslims and Islamic organisations in the state for their support during his first term and called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to unite and cooperate in promoting Islam and defending the rights of Muslims in the state.

He said: “We are grateful for the unflinching support of all members of the muslim organisations, including all active Local Government chapters of OSMC, who did positive wonders in ensuring peaceful coexistence, protection and unrelenting efforts fighting for Muslim rights and culture.

“May Allah reward each and every one of you with the best of your wishes on this planet earth and grant you direct entry into Jannatul fridows on the day of Qiyyam. Aameeeen.

“We remember our pioneer president, our mentor, a great and reliable muslim activist, our Baba, late Sheikh Salaudeen Olayiwola.

“May Allah reward him with the best in the hereafter.

“My appreciation goes to the successive governments of this State for their support, especially during the annual Hijrah celebrations.

“Also we thank our Baba, the Chief Imaam of Oshogbo and grand Imaam of Osun State, our Grand Patron, Sheikh Musa Animasaun.

“Baba is a unique leader who is highly committed to the unity and progress of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria, especially in our State here.

“We keep in memory the special contribution of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbdulRasheed Olabomi, our patron and the pioneer Secretary of OSMC.

“We are grateful to the family of our pioneer Grand Qadhi, late Navy Captain Abdurahman Olaniyan, who graciously donated a lot of books and journals in his memory to our library.

“And thanks also to an admirer of OSMC, the 1st VP of MUSWEN, Alhaj Rafiu Ebiti, who donated N1 million for sinking a borehole on OSMC farm.

“OSMC relates perfectly with the regional Islamic body MUSWEN and enjoys tremendous support from its leadership, especially our indefatigable President, Alhaj Rasaki Oladejo, his amiable deputies, Alhaji Ebiti and Alhaji Sonaike, and the Executive Secretary, Prof. Yahya Muslih.

“We are grateful.

“Permit me to mention the names of some of our specific donors.

Also Read:

“They include Alhaji Hassan Alao, Ààre Musulumi of Erinosun, who donated 10 new desktop computers to OSMC and Hon. Abdulrasheed Afolabi and Prof. Majeed Alabi, who donated one new Bajaj motorcycle each to OSMC as well as Senator Bashir Ajibola Surajudeen, who single handedly supplied and fixed all our new library furniture.

“We will not forget to mention the donor of the only air conditioner in the conference room, Prof. Labo Popoola, and Major General Adekanye who comes to our aid financially and constantly.”