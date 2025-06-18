Osun State gets new Commissioner of Police

Ibrahim Gotan has resumed as the new Commissioner in charge of the Osun State Police Command.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi.

Gotan is taking over from CP Mohammed Abba, who recently retired from the force.

Giving background information of the new Commissioner, Ojelabi stated that he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Sociology.

He added: “He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in May, 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

“He has served both locally and internationally in various capacities.

“He served in Borno State as PA to the CP; DIG Waheed Kazeem (rtd), as Unit Commander, Ogoni Land, at the heat of the region’s crisis.

“He was Second in Command, 4PMF Ibadan, DPO in various divisions , Second in Command OPS Taraba State, Nigeria Formed Police Unit (NFPU).

“He was a Commander in Liberia on two occasions due to his outstanding performance among others.”

Ojelabi said the Commissioner attended many professional courses within and outside the country and that he is married with children.

