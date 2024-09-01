Osun State accident claims four lives – FRSC

The Osun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has said four persons lost their lives in Sunday’s accident that occurred on the Ilesa-Akure Expressway.

Taofeeq Sokumbi, Osun State Sector Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo.

Sokumbi said the accident occurred opposite Joseph Ayo Babalola University due to excessive speeding on the part of the vehicles involved, leading to the death of four passengers.

He warned motorists against dangerous driving, which could lead to loss of lives and property.

According to him, the accident was due to the carelessness of the driver, knowing fully the danger that lies ahead due to excessive speeding.

He said the injured persons had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment with corpses of the dead victims deposited at a morgue.

Sokumbi, however, warned that the command would not hesitate to deal with any road offender violating the state’s safety laws.

