The hitherto sleepy community of Iwoye, the home town of the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, will never forget the magnanimity of their son, who, out of his own volition to make a difference to the community, self-bankrolled street lighting projects in the town.

Various accounts given by the residents revealed that the past five years or six years had been a nightmare because the town had no street light.

Life was drab, dull and bereft of the usual hustle and bustle of night life.

A visit to Iwoye last night, however, revealed a new lease of life as the street light project privately sponsored by Oyebamiji, one of the members of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s cabinet, has literally given the natives and non-natives alike what they called a “protective mechanism” with economic and social benefits to the people.

The euphoria and excitement that greeted this new lease of life of the people of Iwoye was best captured by Chief Akande Emiloju, the Balogun of Iwoyeland in Egbedore Local Government Area.

Left to Chief Emiloju, posterity will never forget what their son has done in the town.

“Iwoye now wears a new, modern look with an ambience of safety, better and cleaner environment,” Emiloju said.

Also speaking, a politician and councillor representing Ward 7 of Egbedore Local Government, Hon. Oluwatoyin Alabi, described Prince Oyebamiji’s gesture as a selfless resolve to make a difference for Iwoye community and Osun State at large

Alabi said: “Over the years, our Baba, the SSG, has been a pride to us.

“We appreciate Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for making him one of the principal officers in his cabinet.”

A drive round the small but famous town, whose residents are mostly farmers, revealed that night life was gradually picking up with the strategically installed electricity poles, wall brackets and other fittings that compliment the streetlight project.

According to Chief Adeyemo James Oladepo, the Mogaji of Iwoye, what Prince Oyebamiji has done and is still doing to make life better for the people is a true replica of what the Oyetola administration is doing for the people of Osun State, adding: “On behalf of the entire natives and non-natives, come next election, we will show our appreciation for this purposeful administration led by Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.”

Oladepo used the opportunity to implore Prince Oyebamiji to continue to make his impacts felt in the lives of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the youths of Iwoye, Prince Adesina Abidoye said Oyebamiji can best be described as a channel of blessing to Iwoye and indeed a priceless citizen of Osun.

While imploring Oyebamiji to continue to do more, the people of Iwoye pledged to continue to support the Oyetola-led government.