Wole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the Osun State Government, who earlier tested positive to Coronavirus, has recovered.

Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, the state Commissioner for Health, said in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday that the SSG and 21 other patients had also tested negative to the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isamotu had on July 1 announced that the SSG and some of his staff had tested positive to the virus.

The commissioner said the test conducted on the SSG on Friday after days of treatment returned negative.

He also noted that some of the staff of the SSG, who had previously tested positive to the virus, were among those that tested negative.

Isamotu said 23 fresh cases of the virus were also recorded in the state, adding that they were contacts from previous confirmed cases in the state.

The commissioner, however, appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.

Isamotu said with the new fresh cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 233 with 116 active cases.

He noted that 110 patients had been successfully treated and discharged with seven deaths recorded so far.