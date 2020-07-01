The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, and 10 other residents of the state have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Isamotu said the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state was lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines.

He said: “If you observe, our cases have been on the rise consistently in the last two weeks or so.

“The reason is simple.

“Our people are beginning to be too casual about the spread of the virus.

“The lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines is one of the main reasons for the rise.

“As a matter of fact, we are beginning to suspect that we have community transmission around Ilesa axis.”