Osun speaks on reported allocation of N11b as entertainment fund to offices of Governor, SSG

The Osun State Government has reacted to the report that it allocated N11 billion as entertainment fund to the offices of the Governor and Secretary to the State Government in the 2024 Budget.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Moruf Adeleke, made the position known to newsmen.

Adeleke, who spoke during the presentation of the details of the budget on Wednesday, said only N600 million was earmarked for meals and entertainment for the Governor’s Office.

He said meals and entertainment for the office of the SSG was about N102.

He said: “The claim that N11 billion was budgeted for the offices of the governor and that of the SSG for meals and entertainment is a blatant lie.

Also Read:

“It is not correct in any way.

“The office of the governor comprises about seven different agencies like office of the Deputy Governor, the office of the Chief of Staff, the Bureau of General Services, Bureaus of Government House and Protocol, Bureau of Parastatals.

“All these sub-agencies are referred to as the office of the governor.

“That is the entire conglomerate of the office of the governor that was allocated about N8 billion for total recurrent, out of which only N600 million is for meals and entertainment.

“Office of the SSG has a total recurrent of about N3 billion.

“It got about N102 million for meals and entertainment.

“It is that amount that was added to N8 billion to make N11 billion that they claimed.”