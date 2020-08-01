The Osun State Government has announced the funeral obsequies of Senator Ayo Fasanmi.

The committee, chaired by the Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Dr. Charles Akinola, will liaise with the family of the late elder statesman on burial proceedings.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode: “Osun State Government has set up a burial committee that will work with the family of late Senator Ayo Fasanmi.

“The committee is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Diji Akinola.

“Other members of the committee are Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, HC Finance, Dr. ‘Siji Olamiju, SA Public Health, Mr. Niyi Idowu, SA, General Administration, Governor’s Office, Mrs Funke Egbemode, HC Information, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, CPS, Mr. Dauda Ismaila, Chief Security Officer, Mr. Diran Fasesin, Coordinating Director, General Services

and Mrs. Tolu Lagbenro, SSA Programmes.

“The funeral rites will begin with a commendation service on Monday, August 3, 2020, at All Saints Cathedral Church, Balogun Agoro, Osogbo.

“This will be followed by his interment on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Iye Ekiti,Ekiti State.”