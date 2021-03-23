In preparation for the smooth take-off of the Osun Food Support Scheme initiated by Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, a ministerial meeting to fine-tune how the food distribution exercise would be carried out by stakeholders at state, local and wards level has been held.

The meeting was called at the instance of the seven-member Food Support Committee which has the state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Olalekan Badmus as its Chairman.

Attended by stakeholders drawn from different local government areas of the state, the inaugural meeting held at the Conference Room, Ministry of Information and Civic Orietatation in Osogbo on Tuesday

Speaking, the Chairman of the committee in the state, Hon. Olalekan Badmus explained that the purpose of setting up the committee by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is to give support to the vulnerable members in the state.

The commissioner added that the scheme is targeting 30,000 vulnerable people who will be supported with food items on a monthly basis..

Badmus who noted that the assignment was a critical one, called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure the success of the scheme.

While disclosing the names of critical groups to be carried along in the distribution of the food items at local government and ward levels, the Chairman also listed the would-be beneficiaries to include representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria, Muslim Community, artisans, widows and people with one form of disability or the other.

Others listed are traditional worshipers, students and youth representatives, market women and men (Iyaloja and Babaloja) in the state, among others.

Badmus who emphasised that beneficiaries would be verified thoroughly, called on the Local and Ward committee members to handle the exercise with utmost care for transparency and accountability to be achieved.

He then disclosed that Tuesday, March 30 has been slated for the official flag-off ceremony of the scheme.

The Food Support distribution template to be used by each local government area was thereafter given to each local government committee representatives