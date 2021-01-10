The representative of Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, has escaped being assassinated.

According to available information, the Senator escaped being killed during a meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State on Sunday.

The attempt on Oriolowo’s life was made as soon as he arrived at the venue of the meeting by some hoodlums brandishing different types of weapons.

The Press Secretary of the Senator, Niyi Isamotu, said the attack was an assassination attempt, but his principal luckily escaped unscathed.

Isamotu said: “It was an attempt on his life.

“We were at an Osun West Senatorial meeting at Ikire and suddenly there was an uprising shortly after the senator arrived at the meeting.

“It took the expertise of the security attached to the senator to whisk him away from the scene and had to leave some of his aides behind.

“We only thank God that no one among the entourage was injured in the scene.

“But they vandalised the two vehicles in the convoy.

“However, the senator is well and unharmed.”

Oriolowo himself later wrote on his Facebook page: “Just escaped an Assassination attempt on my life and that of my entourage.

“To God be the glory, we are safe and alive.

“God is my helper, my shelter and my fortress, I fear no evil.”