Osun seeks greater collaboration with LivingTrust Mortgage Bank

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged the management of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc to establish more branches in the state.

Adeleke made the request during a meeting with the management of the bank, led by its Chairman, Dr. Adebayo Jimoh.

Also at the meeting on Wednesday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, was the bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Adekunle Adewole.

Adeleke, who specifically lauded the bank for establishing branches in two unbanked communities in the state, observed that establishing more branches would further complement the state government’s efforts to stimulate economic activities and development amongst the rural population.

The governor commended the bank’s growth, especially since it became privatised.

He said: “I must commend the bank’s management for the rapid growth the bank has recorded, especially since it was privatised.

“I must equally commend you for establishing branches in two rural communities.

“I want to encourage you to establish more branches in the state to further boost financial inclusion and to support our administration’s MSME empowerment programme.”

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank recently won an award of the “Financial Institution with the Highest Impact on MSMEs Accessing Credit for the First Time” from the Development Bank of Nigeria for its leading role in supporting the growth of newly-established and rural-based Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

The bank’s Chairman thanked the state government for its support.

Jimoh also informed the governor of the bank’s future strategic direction and solicited the state government’s support as an important stakeholder.

Also present at the meeting were Osun State functionaries, including the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Olusola Ogungbile.

The bank’s delegation included its Executive Directors: Dr. Olaitan Aworonke and Dr. Olumide Adedeji; Company Secretary, Timothy Gbadeyan; and Osogbo branch head, Yinka Badru.