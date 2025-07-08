Osun School Feeding Programme: Adeleke renews commitment to improve nutrition

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has restated his government’s commitment to improve the nutritional health status of school children in the state.

Adeleke made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a Conference on Sustainable School Feeding and Child Nutrition organised by the AUDA-NEPAD in partnership with Osun government.

The conference had as its theme “Sustainability of O-Meal for Improved Children Nutrition in Osun State Homegrown School Funding Programme.”

Represented by Prof. Abdulmaruf Adeleke, the Commissioner for Economic Planning Budget and Development, Adeleke said that the initiative stemmed from the need to nurture well-nourished children in preparation for a healthy and brighter future.

“Despite the growing food inflation, the programme has reached thousands of children over the years in spite of the glaring challenges plaguing its sustainability,’’ the governor said.

He therefore called for support from stakeholders and development partners to enhance the O-Meal School Feeding programme, which started in 2006.

“We want to build a smarter Osun pupil. The sustainability of O-meal provides an opportunity to invest in the lives of children, women, and others in the state.

“Every financial or technical contribution directly impacts children, allows for a more equitable society, and then plans towards drawing a clear roadmap for sustainability and development,’’ Adeleke said.

A representative of AUDA-NEPAD, the CEO, Agymi Abubakar, said that the Osun Home-Grown School Feeding Programme has over the years built a healthier, more productive workforce for Nigeria.

Also Read:

“O-meals is a direct, impactful translation of these national priorities.

“It is not only addressing immediate hunger but also enhancing school drive by its own citizens,’’ she said.

Abubakar advocated for strong partnerships with the private sector and sustained budgetary allocation in order to maximise the health benefits for the children.

“At AUDA-NEPAD, we are committed to supporting initiatives like the Osun Virtuous Cycle of Nutritional Improvement and economic upliftment,’’ she said.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Nike Adeleke, described the event as a celebration of homegrown success.

She said that the renewed call was to strengthen, scale up and sustain the initiative in order to continue to shape the lives of thousands of children and families in the state.

“Since its inception in 2006, the O-meal programme has stood out as a beacon of consistency and innovation.

“This has made Osun the only sub-national in Nigeria that has maintained an uninterrupted and structured initiative with over 200,000 direct beneficiaries, including schoolchildren,’’ she added.

The official said that the event offers opportunity for policy makers, technical experts, implementing partners, and donor organisations to deliberate on actionable frameworks for aligning the O’Meals programme with broader development goals.

“This includes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on zero hunger, quality education, and good health and well-being.

“We are here to evaluate the sustainability prospects of the O’Meals programme; share best practices and innovations in school feeding.

“The event will explore improved strategies for enhancing child nutrition; and to welcome new partnerships for broader impact in Osun State and ensure that no child is left behind’’.

At the programme were representatives from the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JAICA), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Tunisia and United Arab Emirate.

Others were the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Renewed Hope National Homegrown Feeding Programme, Yetunde Adeniji, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, technocrats and the private sector players.

Post Views: 14