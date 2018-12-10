Osun safe for investment, says Oyetola

The governor assured the citizens of adequate provision of security at all times in all parts of the state on Monday.

Osun state remains safe, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared.

Oyetola described last week’s abduction and subsequent freedom for six employees of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, during which one of them was killed, as unfortunate.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, Govenor Oyetola said: “Nobody should entertain any fear in the state because of that unfortunate development.

“Our security men have been provided with the necessary logistics to function appropriately in all situations.

“They are working hard at securing our people. All our people are free to go about their lawful duties without fear.”

Oyetola said the state is ready for investment given its comparative advantage of at least 16 hours of electricity supply daily, especially in Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor expressed sadness that the abductors killed one of their victims.

He condoled with his family, the community and the school authority.

Following the kidnap of some officials of the state’s College of Technology, the governor summoned an emergency security meeting among other measures, which culminated in freedom for them.

Also on Monday, Oyetola promised to run a media friendly administration because the media would drive the investment programme of the government.

Oyetola spoke when he received the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority, Osogbo, led by its General Manager, Waheed Amusa.

The governor, who described the media as a veritable instrument for socio-economic and political advancement of any society, said his government would partner the media in the implementation of policies and programmes.

He said: “We will do all possible to run an open administration that will ‎incorporate everybody.

“We will create an enabling atmosphere for the media to operate so as to ensure prompt, accurate, effective and genuine reporting of government activities.”

Amusa said the visit was to renew the partnership between the state and the organisation.

He said the station had acquired new equipment that would boost its reach.

He said: “We will continue to take as a priority the effective reporting of the state’s activities as we remain committed to give the state wide coverage.”

The NTA chief was accompanied by Manager News and Current Affairs, Kunle Adebayo‎; Manager Programmes, Deola Ganiyu,; Marketing Manager, Monday Ocholi; and Chief Accountant,‎ Mayowa Oyegoke.