Osun Rep Wole Oke dumps PDP

A member of the House of Representatives, Oluwole Oke, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oke, a six-term lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State, said he decided to leave the PDP after consulting with his political associates, friends, and family members.

His resignation letter was dated April 16, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oke also confirmed his resignation to our correspondent in a brief telephone interview on Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the PDP,” he said.

However, the lawmaker did not disclose his next political move, even as he urged his loyalists and supporters to leave the PDP and await his next direction.

