Osun REC speaks on efficiency of BVAS machines

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, has urged the electorate to have confidence in the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines.

The REC spoke during the mock accreditation of voters conducted in the state on Saturday using the BVAS machines.

It was to test run the system ahead of the February and March general election.

Agboke said: “The Commission put up this mock accreditation to test run the efficiency or efficacy of the BVAS.

“In recent times, most of our conversations, discussions and enlightenment have been on the need for the public not to erode their confidence in the BVAS.

“This mock is a deliberate and conscious effort by INEC to determine how the BVAS would perform, how it is going to run and what is the speed of the accreditation.”

Agboke added that results obtained at the mock exercise indicated that INEC’s purpose for it had been achieved.

He said: “Most of the people that showed up for accreditation were accredited within seconds.

“It shows that even if we have crowds on election days, we can get them accredited as fast as possible to cast their votes.

“This mock exercise is to also tell Nigerians that we are ready.

“Your confidence in BVAS should be strong and you do not need to be discouraged in any way.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mock exercise began by 8:30am in most of the assigned units visited in Osogbo, Egbedore, Orolu and Ede North local government areas.