Osun poll: Prince Oyinlola congratulates Senator Adeleke

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has sent a message of congratulations to the governor-elect of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The congratulatory message was in a statement Oyinlola released in Okuku on Sunday after the poll on Saturday.

Prince Oyinlola described the victory of Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of their party, Peoples Democratic Party, in Saturday’s election as a divine validation of his efforts.

He said: “That you emerged victorious in the poll was, no doubt, a product of God’s favour and people’s love powered by long years of planning and single-minded determination to serve our people as the state’s chief executive.

“As one of your predecessors, I am privileged to know that the task ahead is very enormous and the load very heavy. I, however, pray that God Almighty will help you to successfully discharge the responsibilities put on your shoulders by this mandate of our people.”