Osun: Police, others tighten security as protesters hold open church service

Heavily armed security personnel, on Sunday, provided security for hundreds of Osun protesters, who converged under the Olaiya Bridge in Osogbo to conduct open church service.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent monitoring the protest in the state reports that the service commenced at 12:01p.m with praise and worship songs.

The Chairman, Democratic Socialist Movement in the state, Alfred Alagbe, read the Bible Scriptures from Gen. 41:13 and Matthew 21:9-11.

Alagbe, a lawyer, also led the praise and worship session of the service.

In a sermon, the Chairman, Democracy Vanguards, Emmanuel Olowu, talked about the essence of “good leadership and followers”.

According to him, both are synonymous with the country’s current predicament.

Olowu said that Nigerians from different religious backgrounds “must come together to support the cause of entrenching good governance”.

NAN reports that at the end of the service at about 12:27 p.m, the protesters continued with the protest, chanting solidarity songs and demanding an end to bad governance.

One of them, Sayo Ogunleye, told NAN that the service became necessary in order to seek the face of God for answers to their prayers.

Ogunleye said that the protest would continue until their demands were met.

He called for the involvement of all Nigerians in the protest “to ensure that their demands are met within the days of protest”.

