The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it had continued to intensify efforts aimed at rescuing the two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the officers, simply identified as Abioye and Bayegunni, were kidnapped while returning to their station in Akure, Ondo State.

NAN also gathered that they were abducted between Iwaraja and Ipetu-Ijesha in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Odoro said since the FRSC reported the incidence, the police had been working round the clock to secure the release of the abducted persons and also to arrest the perpetrators of the offence.

She said investigations were ongoing into the matter and cautioned newsmen from publishing reports that could jeopardise police investigations.

NAN reports that the kidnap of the FRSC officers made it the third case in the state in the year.

In March, an Ibadan-based lawyer was kidnapped along the same axis, while the second incidence involved a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway.

NAN.