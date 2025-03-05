Osun Police Command gets new spokesperson

The Osun State Police Command has announced the appointment of a Superintendent of Police, SP Adeoye Adeola, as its new acting spokesperson.

A statement by the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed this.

The statement on Tuesday said that Adeola has assumed duty at the state police headquarters in Osogbo.

Opalola said: “SP Adeoye Adeola takes over from CSP Yemisi Opalola, who has been transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The new spokesman obtained a B.Sc Political Science degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife.

Also Read:

“He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in December 2016 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“Adeoye was the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 17 in Akure, Ondo State, before he was posted to Osun Command.”

Post Views: 27