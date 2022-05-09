Osun Police Command directs residents to report possession of AK 47 rifle, other firearms

The Osun State Police Command has called on residents of the South Western State to report anyone seen or spotted in possession of an AK 47 rifle and other firearms to the police.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made the call Monday in Osogbo, the capital city, while speaking on a security programme, adding that it was illegal for anyone to carry or use firearms in the country if the person is not a security personnel.

“The Nigerian Police have stopped issuing licences for firearms in Nigeria since three years ago and it has also revoked the licences issued earlier to civilians.

“The police took the decision when they discovered that there was a proliferation of firearms in the country.

“Except hunters who use Dane guns for hunting animals, the law and the police do not allow any member of the society to own or carry firearms.” she said

She, however, said the public needs to support and work with security agencies to curb crime and criminality in the society.

“We cannot be everywhere or be checking every house, so if anyone sees anybody committing a crime or with a firearm, they should report to the police,” she said.

Speaking on the 2022 Osun governorship election, Opalola said the State Police Command was fully ready for the election.

She said with support from other sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, there would not be any security challenges or breaches during and after the election.

“We have been having serious meetings with stakeholders and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to see to the success of the election.

“We would also be having support from the Police Headquarters in Abuja in terms of deployment of additional personnel to provide security during the election.

“Ekiti governorship election will take place before Osun’s election and men from this command would be deployed to Ekiti to provide security, likewise when Osun’s election would hold, officers from other commands would be deployed to assist,” she said.

Opalola, however, warned those who are planning to truncate the peace of the state or foment trouble during the election to desist from such plans, as the long arm of the law will catch up with them and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law