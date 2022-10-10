Osun: Police arrest four suspects for allegedly killing traditional chief

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested a commercial motorcyclist and three others in connection with the abduction and killing of a traditional chief in Oraigbomina, Ifedayo Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement she issued on Sunday.

Opalola said the suspects were arrested after the son of the late traditional chief reported the case of a missing person to the police.

She said: “On Saturday, at about 12:30 p.m, one Oladepo Olasunkanmi of Kereja Area, Oraigbomina, under Oke Ila Police Division, reported that his father, Chief Oladepo Asaolu was missing.

“He said his father left his house at Kereja, at about 5:00 a.m on Wednesday, with an unknown commercial motorcyclist and he was yet to return home after four days.”

Opalola said police intelligence and investigation later led to the arrest of the commercial motorcyclist who conveyed the missing chief on the day he was last seen.

She said the arrested motorcyclist confessed that the chief had been killed and also took the police to the forest where the victim’s body was dumped.

She added: “The Divisional Police Officer of Oke Ila lead a team of policemen and some vigilantes in search for the remains of victim.

“The suspect led the police to the forest where the victim’s body was dumped and his already decomposing body was found.

“The arrest of the commercial motorcyclist also led to the arrest of three other persons who confessed to have been involved in the kidnap and killing of the victim.”

The police spokesperson added that arrangement was in progress to move the body to the nearest morgue.

Opalola said the suspects and the case had all been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo for further investigation.