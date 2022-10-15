Osun PDP mocks Oyetola, APC over flopped LG poll, vows to disband outcome of Illegal election

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the outgoing administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for deliberately wasting the state resources over an unnecessary poll, noting that the failed exercise has vindicated the party position that illegality will not have its way in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, on Saturday, commending Osun people for taking to its call to stay away from the ill-conceived council poll.

Dr Akindele noted that “going by the attitude of Osun people, who largely stayed away from the sham put up by the outgoing APC administration, it is not too late for Oyetola to apologise and ensure that every penny expended on the failed exercise is returned to the state’s coffers.”

“Right from the start, the process was flawed and our efforts to make Oyetola understand this were not appreciated. Polling units across Osun state are either empty or the presence of scanty APC members are what greeted anyone who visited them.

“Ballot papers purportedly used does not specify political parties neither does it designate the local government it was meant for. This explains the curiosity of Osun people and observers, who wondered whether it was an election or referendum that the Oyetola administration conducted.

“To make matter worse is how known members of the APC are stationed as officials of the OSSIEC, making mockery of the essence of democracy and bringing to focus the outgoing administration’s desperation to foist itself on the people.

“The summary of what happened today was that Osun people do not accept the sham disguised as election, and as a party, we are proud of their courage and resoluteness in rejecting a dangerous precedent that posed grave danger to our state.

“In any case, Governor Oyetola and his lackey at the OSSIEC failed in their design to hijack the councils unlawfully as Osun people made it abundantly clear with their boycott of the sham that no room for illegality. Our party sympathises with Oyetola and his party for failing in their plot to unsettle the incoming administration, which was part of the purpose of the attempt to plan cronies as the helms of affairs of the council across the state.

“We reiterate our warning that the PDP will do away with all the illegal officials that is produced from this exercise and want to make it clear that the incoming administration will ensure that everyone involved in this shameful act will not escape the wrath of the law just as every penny expended on it will be recovered”, the state Caretaker Chairman posited.