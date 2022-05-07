Osun PDP Crisis: Babayemi solicits support for reconciliation committee

The factional candidate of Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dotun Babayemi, has solicited support for Eyitayo Jegede-led reconciliation committee.

The reconciliation committee was put in place by the national headquarters of the party to resolve lingering crisis in the party in the state.

Babayemi said this in a statement signed by his Director of Media, Kayode Oladeji, on Saturday in Osogbo.

He said that it was high time all hands were on deck for success to be achieved in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

“The reconciliation committee appointed by the national leadership of our party to settle some grey spots within our party, can only succeed if we all support them.

“Our support will also bring about the needed peace and unity amongst members of the party in the state.

“We must leave nothing to chance, no stone must be left unturned in making sure we get to our desired point through meaningful resolutions.

“Nobody can ever clap with one hand; we are one big indivisible PDP family poised for a mission of bringing sanity to Osun through purposeful governance.

“This can only be realised if the crisis and bickering within the party were resolved,” he said.

Babayemi said that the people of the state who were undergoing harrowing experiences would not forgive the party if it allows crisis to truncate its chances of taking over the affairs of the state at the coming polls.

While imploring the PDP members not to allow those he termed infiltrators to break their ranks, he said that the current peace process must be allowed to sail through for the betterment of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP during its governorship primary election on March 8, held parallel primaries.

At one of the primaries held at the Osogbo City Stadium, under the supervision of Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Chairman, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, was declared the winner.

At another primary held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation Centre, Osogbo, Dotun Babayemi, was declared the winner.