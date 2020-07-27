A Nurse in Osun State, Tunde Adeniran, has allegedly killed his wife, Sarah, and two children.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development in which the resident of Inisa town was said to have hacked his family to death with a cutlass.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday at about 11pm.

Opalola said Oyeniran was arrested where he was receiving treatment.

She said: “From the information available to us, the incident happened around 11pm last Friday in Inisa.

“The suspect reportedly used a cutlass to kill his wife, Sarah, and the two children living with them.

“Three corpses recovered from the scene have been deposited in a morgue in Ikirun for post-mortem examination.

“A cutlass was also recovered from the scene.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, has directed thorough investigation into the incident.”