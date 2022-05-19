Osun NSCDC special female squad vows to secure schools

As part of the readiness to achieve the mandates of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the recently inaugurated female squad of the Osun State Command has assured members of the public of the desire to stem the tide of kidnappings, abuse of school children and vandalism of in schools.

The Squad Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Corps Ayodele Adepoju, gave this assurance on a TV programme.

Adepoju represented the State Commandant, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, on a television programme: “The Defender,” anchored by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Corps II Olabisi Atanda.

While revealing the mandates of the squad, DSC Ayodele said the innovation is one of the numerous projects of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, aimed at protecting school children from terrorist attacks.

According to her: “We have undergone rigorous training exercises in order to combat criminalities in the country, especially in schools across the country.”

She said the NSCDC is ready to ensure that schools are safe for learning: “We are ready to display a high level of professionalism because to whom much is given, much is expected.”

The Squad Commander explained further that the choice of female personnel for this assignment is borne out of the fact that the gender naturally has passion to protect children, and mother’s love for children is unquantifiable.

Adepoju called on all members of the public to collaborate with the squad by giving actionable intelligence and logistical support to achieve the aims and objectives for which it has been created.