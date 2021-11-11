Osun NSCDC rescues woman from mob over goat stealing

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun Command, on Thursday said it had rescued from a mob and taken into its custody a woman accused of stealing a goat in Osogbo.

Adigun Daniel, Osun NSCDC Spokesperson, explained in a statement that the woman, who lives in Ilobu Town, was caught in Ayepe Community of Osogbo allegedly with a stolen goat.

Daniel said that infuriated residents of Ayepe who had been complaining of their missing goats started beating and were about to lynch her before NSCDC men rescued her from the mob.

“In recent times, individuals and community members have lodged complaints of missing domestic animals once they have left home to pursue their livelihood.

“On Tuesday, a woman named Adewole Suliyat, 30, a mother of three, who claimed to be a trader and hails from Konda Area in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun, was caught at Ayepe Area in Osogbo with a black goat.

“The woman was caught while taking the stolen goat out of the Ayepe community.

“She was challenged and upon interrogation, she confessed to have stolen the goat.

“Residents of the area, who were furious about the act, pounced on her to vent their anger on her for all their goats that have been stolen, but for the intervention of NSCDC personnel, Osun Command, who rescued her.

“In her confessional statement at the NSCDC command, she admitted to have committed the crime.

“She explained that she uses a peculiar method in catching the goats, that she usually carry some dried peel of cassava in a plastic basket with her and when she looks round and find no one in sight, she put down the basket.

“She said goats get attracted to the cassava peels and while feeding on it, she will catch and tie them up.

“She further explained that anyone that meets her on the way would think she bought the goats from their owners,” he said

Daniel, however, said the woman would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.