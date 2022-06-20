Osun NSCDC PRO bags honorary awards

The Institute of Human and Natural Resources (IHNR), has honored the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, Atanda Olabisi, with two honourary awards; the Innovation Leadership award and Fellow Human and Natural Resources (FHNR).

The award and induction ceremony was held at the Federal Secretariat, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 18th June 2022.

While receiving the awards, the multiple award winning PRO appreciated the Commandant of Corps, (CC) Emmanuel Ocheja, for believing in her capacity and capability to carry out the herculean tasks attached with her office, as well as “his support towards the revamping, rejigging, repositioning and the re – invigoration of the Command, in line with the vision and mission statement (s), of the Commandant General (CG), NSCDC, CG Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni.”

She said, “I see this award, not as a personal endorsement, but in fact as an extraordinary and sincere validation of the IHNR, at rewarding hardworking personalities, and those who have contributed, their indelible quota, towards nation building.”

Nevertheless, the radiant looking PRO, dedicated the awards to the journalists in Osun State and promised never to rest on her oars but rather remain committed and dedicated to the service and the nation, by using her office to promote the peace and development of public good.

Meanwhile, the President of the Cooperative Investment and Credits Society (CICS), Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC), Ogundoyin Ayodeji and the Head of Peace and Conflicts Management (PCM), Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Anjorin Oluwakemi were also recipients of the Innovation Leadership award and Fellow Human and Natural Resources (FHNR).