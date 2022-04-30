Osun NSCDC Cooperative society distributes vehicles to personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command through its Staff Cooperative Investments and Credit Society Limited (CICS) has distributed One (1) Toyota Highlander, two (2) Toyota Corolla and Six (6) Mini buses to NSCDC personnel.

This is part of efforts to ameliorate some of the financial challenges facing its personnel and aid efficient service delivery.

A statement by the command’s public relations, Atanda Olabisi, said the gesture is to improve the quality of lives of the personnel serving in Osun State Command and to reduce heavy burden of expenses on salary which is the only stream of income of the officers.

While declaring the empowerment programme open, the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone J, ACG Fasiu Adeyinka who handed the vehicles to the beneficiaries lauded the initiatives of Osun NSCDC CICS, for the amazing contributions.

He noted that the gesture will improve personnel’s devotion to duty, saying the empowerment programme would boost the morale of personnel to discharge their duties effectively.

Adeyinka said the distribution of the vehicles is in tandem with the Commandant General’s vision of paying deserved attention to staff welfare, noting that the Commandant General Audi Abubakar is laying a solid foundation for the Corps to be the best security agency in the country in terms of protections of lives, infrastructure and investments. He commended the State Commandant, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja who has shown exemplary concern for the welfare of officers and men of the Command.

Speaking on the reason for purchasing vehicles for members of the cooperative society, the Cooperative President, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Ayodeji Ogundoyin made it known that the gesture is in response to the current economic challenges in the country, hence the need for the empowerment programme in order to alleviate poverty amongst the personnel.

The cooperative president explained further that the executives did a critical review of the state of the economy in Nigeria and came up with some ideas on how to improve on the financial status of the members.

According Ogundoyin, the first phase of the empowerment programme was the distribution of twenty (20) TVS motorcycles, sixty (60) Bajaj Boxer motorcycles. He said the executives went further to give out fifty (50) Bajaj Boxer motorcycles in the third phase, as well as twenty (20) industrial sewing machines and Ten (10) ordinary sewing machines.

Ogundoyin said, “we still have more projects we intend to embark upon, in order to enjoy more streams of income for the families of our members, I want to appeal to the beneficiaries to comply with the repayment plans. Failure to comply may lead to forfeiture of the ownership of the vehicles to our cooperative society”.

He advised the beneficiaries to insure, secure and duly maintain the vehicles through regular servicing and other maintenance measures to keep the vehicles on in good condition.

While speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASC I) Olayioye Abiodun, appreciated the NSCDC, Osun State Command, CICS for the distribution of the vehicles. He said it is expedient to seek for alternative means to meet the ever increasing human needs.

He stated further that the gesture will aid better service delivery and give comfort to their family members, saying that “as a family man, owning a vehicle is not a luxury but a necessity.”