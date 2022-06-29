OSUN NSCDC conducts psychological assessments for arms bearing personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has commenced psychological assessment for the arms-bearing personnel and the new recruits.

A statement by the service said this becomes imperative to ascertain the level of the mental, emotional and psychological status of the NSCDC personnel so as to forestall any unprofessional act of misuse of firearms that may emanate from any uncontrolled emotional outburst. This will also be used to determine where the new recruits will be placed professionally.

The Commandant of Corps, (CC) Emmanuel Ocheja urged the participants to pay attention to details regarding the proper conduct of the examination. CC Ocheja further reiterated the efforts, commitments and doggedness of the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in repositioning the Corps towards the enhancement of professionalism and promotion of excellence in service delivery.

The Head of the Forensic and Psychological Services Unit, NSCDC, National Headquarters Abuja, Dr Tersoo Shaapera sent his goodwill message, while he also emphasized the imperatives of the exercise and the need to uphold the rule of engagement by understanding the importance of emotional Intelligence.

The Head of Forensic and Psychological Services Unit, NSCDC, Osun Command, Deputy superintendent of Corps (DSC) Stephen Oyebode also explained the primary essence of the assessment. He said robust mechanism had been put in place by the Unit to offer psychotherapy and psycho-social intervention to officers who may need assistance after a thorough analysis by the experts. He further stated that the exercise is aimed at selecting the best capable hands who can be entrusted with arms and also to determine who will be placed in some sensitive departments and units.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Atanda Olabisi, assured the evaluation will take place in batches so as to foster better opportunity for one on one interview with the seasoned experts. Olabisi further stated that the Corps will not tolerate any excuse under the guise of accidental discharge. ” There is nothing called accidental discharge, as the process of firing a bullet entails certain fundamental principles,” she concluded.