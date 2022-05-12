Osun NSCDC commiserates with family of late Commandant

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, has commiserated with the Lagos State Command and the Agoro dynasty over the demise of the Deputy Commandant of Corps, Ayodeji Olugbade Agoro.

This was contained in a release by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Osun State Command, Olabisi Atanda.



In the statement issued behalf of Commandant Ocheja on Thursday, Olabisi, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, said Agoro served in various capacities in Osun State Command and Ondo State Command before he was redeployed to Lagos State Command.

He was the Deputy Commandant in charge of Special Duties and Electoral Matters at Lagos State Command before his passing on to the great beyond.

The release prayed that God will give the Lagos State Command and the family Agoro left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, adding: “As his remains are laid to rest today, may he find peace in death.”