Osun NSCDC boss urges Muslims to care for the needy during and after Ramadan

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja has enjoined the Muslim faithful to extend hands of fellowship to the less privileged in the society as almsgiving is one of the ways to attract God’s blessings.

Commandant Ocheja said this during the annual Ramadan lecture organized by the command’s Muslim Community at the State capital, Osogbo on Tuesday.

Commandant Ocheja urged Muslims to uphold the tenets of Islam. He explained that Islam is humanitarian in nature, so adherents should take care of the needy around them.

While encouraging prayers for the nation, the Commandant implored all servants of Allah to do everything within their reach to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society. He said such gesture could be in form of money, clothings or other material things, noting that God Almighty would surely reward every good deed.

Sheikh Sanni Oloyede Mushafau, an Islamic scholar from Saudi Arabia who was the guest speaker at the lecture discussed about “Economic Hardship and Spate of Insecurity in Nigeria: The Islamic Perspective”.

In another development, Commandant Ocheja paid a visit to the training ground of the newly recruited officers of the Corps at the Command’s permanent site, Onibueja along Iwo- Ibadan road.

Ocheja said they are the major determinants of their career. “You determine your lifestyle after the training. Be prepared for the task ahead, in order to surmount the insecurity in the country.” He also stressed the need for them to display a high sense of duty and responsibility, saying that to whom much is given, much is expected. He stressed the need for the recruits to contribute their quota to make the country a safe place for all and sundry.