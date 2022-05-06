Osun NSCDC boss extols retiring NIS head

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has joined other sectors in extolling the retiring Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Samira Malomo Abdallah.

The Osun Commander, Emmanuel Ocheja sent his message through a statement e-signed Friday by the Commandant’s Public Relations officer, ASCII Atanda Olabis

“The pull out parade which was held in her honour took place on the 5th May, 2022, at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Osun State Command headquarters at Ogo Oluwa, Osogbo the State Capital.

“Commandant Ocheja describes CIS Abdallah as a hardworking woman who joyfully carried out the mandate of her Service and has made fantastic contributions in the cause of her career.

“Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja wishes the retiring Nigeria Immigration Comptroller, CIS Abdallah sound health to enjoy her retirement and God’s blessings in her future endeavours” the statement said.