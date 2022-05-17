Osun NSCDC boss embarks on Corporate Social Responsibility

In line with the Commandant General’s vision Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to reposition the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja has reiterated his administrations’ commitment to revamp the operations of the Corps in Osun.

Ocheja made this known while inspecting the construction of a drainage system being done by his administration at the Command Headquarters. He said “as we usher in the rainy season, the adverse effects of erosion on the entrance of Command headquarters at Ayepe, Ilesa road, Osogbo, has caused a lot of damage to the vehicles of the personnel of the Corps and members of the public.” This has led a number of them to using their hard-earned salaries and incomes to repair their cars on a regular basis. Hence, the need to quickly embark on the road construction.

He explained further that the development will militate the destructive effects of erosion on the road.

Speaking further, the Commandant said he has refurbished sixteen operational vehicles and one ambulance in order to enhance effective service delivery.

Ocheja said the refurbishment will boost the morale of personnel while discharging their statutory duties, adding that the operational vehicles would be positioned at strategic points within the state.

Ocheja stressed further that his administration is making frantic efforts to reposition the state Command in order to deliver on the core mandates of the Corps.

The renovation of the State Command’s Public Relations office is another side attraction that cannot be overlooked as the office has been transformed with modern design that draws people’s attention.

Ocheja emphasized that he is working towards building a strong work force that could tackle and fade out criminal elements in Osun State

He, therefore, expressed the Command’s determination in ensuring that criminals have no hiding place in the state.