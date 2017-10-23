Osun new Head of Service pays homage to Aragbiji

The new Head of Service in Osun State, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, has paid royal homage to the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, in his palace.

Oba Olabomi was the first tradition ruler visited by the new Head of Service after his appointment.

The Aragbiji used the occasion to shower royal blessing of him.

The monarch lauded the appointment of Oyebade, describing him as a seasoned and reputable administrator.

Aragbiji received the new HoS in company of his wives, Olori Hidiat, Olori Habibat and Olori Aminat.

The Olororuwo of Ororuwo, Oba Qamorudeen Adeyemi Bello Adeyanju, who was also present at the Aragbiji’s palace during the visit, also prayed for Dr. Oyebade.

The Eesa of Iragbiji, High Chief O. Oyelami, and many traditional chiefs and senior civil servants were present at the palace during the visit.

While speaking, Oyebade promised to do his best to make workers happy and support Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s efforts at turning the state around.