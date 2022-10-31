Osun new CP reads riot act to criminals 

The new Commissioner of Police in Osun, Faleye Olayele, Monday read the riot act to criminals in the south west state, promising to tackle crime and criminality headlong to keep residents safe.

Olayele, who assumed duty Monday at the state police Command headquarters in Osogbo, made the promise while addressing newsmen and personnel of the command.

He said he had already met with the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who had given him assurance of his cooperation and support.

The police commissioner said this was important to ensure that he succeeded in keeping the state safe and peaceful.

“I came fully prepared to serve the good people of Osun, to ensure a secured state which will be an envy for other states to emulate.

“This I plan to achieve through hard work, discipline and incorruptible police force and in partnership with other sister security agencies, the people of the state and in fidelity with the right operational procedures.

“I shall lead by example and mobilise the entire officers and men of the Command to achieve effective crime control, limit civil disorder and protect life and property, which are the basic duties of the Police under Section 4 of the Police Act,” the CP said.

He pledged his personal integrity and honour to provide a level playing ground for all and sundry.

“Every citizen and community in the state will enjoy our improved services, however, all should be law abiding and respect the rule of law.

“The command will take the battle to the criminals – kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, traffickers and indeed to their sponsors, procurers, counselors and accessories in and outside the State.

“Under my watch, Osun State is going to be a no-go area for criminals as nowhere in the state will be conducive for them to operate.” he said

The CP said the police command under his watch would roll out all its arsenal to wage war against all forms of crime and criminality.

He declared Osun a no-go area for criminals, stressing that they should relocate or else, they would meet their Waterloo.

He assured law abiding citizens of the state of their safety and appealed to them to join hands with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to protect the communities from criminal-minded persons.

He also urged the people to provide the police with timely and actionable information at all times.

The Commissioner assured citizens of his relentless commitment and stern security mechanisms that would drive the agenda of a safer environment.