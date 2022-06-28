Osun Muslim Community to honor Oyetola, and others for contributions to Islam

The Osun State Muslim Community has concluded plans to honour the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and other Muslims for their contributions to Islam in the state.

The President of the Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi disclosed this in Osogbo during a press conference heralding activities marking the 25th anniversary of the community.

Olawuyi said the award ceremony will be held on Saturday and Sunday 2nd & 3rd July, 2022 in Osogbo. Speaking on the activities marking OSMC 25th anniversary, Olawuyi said the community on Tuesday, is visiting FOMWAN Orphanage home, School of Special Needs in Osogbo and the Correctional Centre in Ilesa to present gifts to the pupils and the inmates in the spirit of the celebration.

According to him, “Among the awardees are Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Governor of the State, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), a legal luminary, former Secretary to the Government of Osun State, Alh. Fatai Akinade Akinbade and the former Permanent Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Fatai Kolawole among others.”

On the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Osun State Muslim Community appealed to residents and politicians in Osun State to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the exercise.

Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi warned politicians in the state to shun vote buying, violence and any act capable of threatening the peace of the State during election period.

He also called on residents to collect their permanent voter cards and vote for candidates of their choice during the election.

He said OSMC was engaging governorship candidates to know their plans for the state. He promised to step up the advocacy for the collection of PVC and also intensify the campaign for peaceful election.

He used the occasion to call on Governor Oyetola to give proper recognition to Shari’ah legal system in the state.

He said the Independent Shari’ah Panel sitting at the OSMC Secretariat in Osogbo has handled 383 cases including marital crisis, land dispute, debt matters, Imam’s position tussle among others.

Olawuyi said out of the 383 cases, the panel gave rulings on 251, struck out 55 cases while 42 cases were settled amicably and 13 cases withdrawn by the parties. He said 22 cases are ongoing.

The Independent Shari’ah Panel was inaugurated by Osun State Muslim Community on April 23rd, 2006.

The Registrar of the Osun State Independent Shari’ah Panel, Imaam Musa Raji said some of the cases were instituted by Christians who preferred the Shari’ah legal system.