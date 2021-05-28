The Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, has congratulated the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, on his Appointment.

Olowu, in a statement by his media office in Kuta on Thursday, also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the new appointment, adding that the new helmsman is a war tested General who is equal to the task.

The monarch however urged Nigerians to rally round Major General Yahaya in the onerous task of defeating the insurgents and banditry in the country.

He advised the new Army chief to also ensure harmonious working relationship with other Service Chiefs as well as those serving in the various operations across the country.

Oba Makama said: “I urge Nigerians to rally round Major General Yahaya bearing in mind that we all have our role(s) to play and ensure that we rid our country of undesirable elements within a shortest time possible.”

Before his appointment on Thursday as the 22nd COAS, Yahaya was the Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a proud holder of several honours and awards, some of which include Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National Defence Course (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee.

Oba Makama added: “I have no doubt the new COAS will succeed because he has always been a team player and a tested infantry General.”