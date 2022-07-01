Osun monarch commends ICPC on crusade against looters

The Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Hameed Adekunle-Makama, has lauded the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission on its crusade against looters.

The first class monarch also commended the ICPC for clearing the air on the raid of a house in Wuse area of Abuja.

There were reports that the house belongs to a former Chief of Army Staff, Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Brutai.

Adekunle-Makama, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Owu Obas and Chiefs, called on Nigerians to be patriotic while commenting on security matters.

He lamented that some faceless individuals wanted to smear Buratai’s name and appealed to Nigerians to always appreciate serving and retired security men rather than running them down unfairly.

He noted that appreciating the sacrifice made by retired military men will serve as encouragement to those on the battlefield to give the best.

The traditional ruler offered special prayers for serving and retired military men and all security operatives in the country and called on all Nigerian to shun negative comments against security men.

