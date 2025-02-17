Osun LGA Crisis: NLC orders withdrawal of service

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has instructed all members working in Local Government Areas to withdraw their services from Monday midnight following the crisis at that level of government.

Chairman of the NLC in the state, Christopher Arapasopo, said this following tension after a Court of Appeal judgment in the state.

Arapasopo said the NLC had observed the political unrest causing fear and agitation among its members working in the Local Government Areas.

According to him, NLC remains apolitical, but it will not allow its members to work in an environment of insecurity.

He said: “We call on all political parties and their members to respect the rule of law.

“We insist on upholding the rule of law to prevent a descent into anarchy.

“As a result, we are directing all our members in the LGAs across Osun to withdraw their services effective Monday, February 17 by 12am (midnight).

Also Read:

“We will not allow our members to return until their safety at work is assured, as it is their constitutional right.

“We urge all security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in Osun’s Local Governments and the general public.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State ruled on the matter of the removed All Progressives Congress local government chairmen and councillors.

The APC interpreted the judgment as the reinstatement of the chairmen and councillors removed by the Federal High Court in Osogbo in 2022.

However, the Osun State Government and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission stated that the judgment did not reinstate the removed officials.

The state government and OSSIEC confirmed that a fresh local government election is scheduled for February 22.

Post Views: 21