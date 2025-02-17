Osun LGA crisis: NASS Caucus reacts to LG takeover, urges Tinubu, NSA to intervene

The Osun State Caucus of the 10th National Assembly has called for urgent intervention from President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the Attorney General to address the escalating local government crisis in Osun State.

The caucus also condemned the forceful takeover of Local Government Secretariats across the state following a contentious court ruling tied to the 2022 local government elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the caucus—comprising three Senators and nine House of Representatives members—urged President Tinubu to instruct the Inspector General of Police to restore law and order in the state.

They also called for the involvement of national security agencies to resolve the escalating violence.

According to the caucus, the crisis stemmed from sacked APC officials, who, reportedly aided by thugs and some security personnel, forcefully returned to office despite a court ruling upholding their removal.

However, another conflicting judgment allowed them to claim their position.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Rep. Bamidele Salam (Osun-PDP), condemned the violent actions, stating, “The people of Osun woke up to a criminal takeover of the Local Government Secretariats, with these sacked officials wreaking havoc on the people.”

He added that the violence had escalated with the support of certain security personnel, defying a Court of Appeal decision that upheld the removal of these officials.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government, led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, had appealed for presidential intervention in a press conference on Sunday.

The Osun chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) also instructed local government employees to withdraw their services in protest.

The caucus condemned the violent actions, accusing Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, of orchestrating the illegal takeovers in collaboration with local security heads.

“These acts are carried out under the directives of Gboyega Oyetola and other APC leaders, in active collaboration with the heads of security agencies in the state, including the Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service, and the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps,” the caucus said.

The group warned that these actions threatened to destabilize the state, causing chaos and violence that had already resulted in multiple injuries and deaths.

According to reports, three PDP members were killed by APC thugs in Isokan Local Government, and another PDP member was shot dead in Ayedaade Local Government.

Despite ongoing local government elections scheduled for February 22, the caucus expressed concern over the APC’s efforts to instigate unrest.

“It baffles any right-thinking mind how the same party that is actively participating in upcoming elections would insist on reinstating sacked officials from over two years ago,” the caucus stated.

In conclusion, the caucus expressed solidarity with the Osun State Government, emphasizing their commitment to defending democracy and the rule of law.

They called for swift intervention to prevent further bloodshed and ensure the preservation of democratic principles in the state.

