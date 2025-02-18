Osun LGA crisis: NANS urges Tinubu, South-West governors to intervene

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on President Bola Tinubu as well as the South-West Governors to wade into the escalating local government crisis in Osun State.

NANS made this call in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Senate, NANS National Headquarters, Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The call came after eight persons were confirmed dead in the violence that erupted on Monday morning following the attempt by the All Progressives Congress to take over the LG secretariats.

This followed a court judgment in which the party said the present occupiers of the seats, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had been ousted

In its reaction, NANS observed that Osun is one of the states that is politically volatile, urging Tinubu not to fold his arms and allow the state to be engulfed in skirmishes because of politics.

The apex student body noted that the crisis which had reportedly claimed at least six lives should be nipped in the bud before it festers.

Further in the statement, Odunayo posited that it would be disastrous if the state that is still battling with pockets of communal clashes becomes a battleground between the APC and the PDP.

He expressed concerns that the political crisis in Osun is gradually taking the semblance of the ‘Operation-Wet-E’ of the Wild-wild West Region in the 60’s, reiterating that Tinubu must do everything in his capacity to quench the fire of discord.

NANS added that peace must be given priority, while political solutions must be sought to end the confrontation, which is likely to escalate if the president fails to respond accordingly.

Odunayo, who said that the scars and tell-tales of the Ife-Modakeke communal clashes in the late 90s and early years of 2000 are still very fresh in the memory of the people, however, urged the Southwest Governors Forum to also intervene in the matter.

“The political crisis in Osun is becoming worrisome as no fewer than six people were said to have lost their lives in clashes between the APC and PDP supporters.

“NANS National Headquarters views this with serious concern, and we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the issue and end these deadly clashes.

“As the president, he should know that Osun is one of the states that is politically volatile. Hence, efforts must be made to nip the crisis before it escalates.

“He should also know that development and growth thrive where there is peace; Osun must not be allowed to be turned into a theater of political war by the APC and PDP.

“Political solutions must be sought to prevent the replay of the ‘Operation-Wet-E’ that engulfed the then Western Region of the country as a result of political rivalry.

“We, hereby, call on the Southwest Governors Forum to also wade into the matter and prevail on Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor and now Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to give peace a chance. Both should call their supporters to order before further damage is done.

“Also, we want to call on the security agents to rise to the occasion, arrest the perpetrators of violence and restore peace and order in Osun State,” the statement concluded.

